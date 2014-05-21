I'm a huge fan of the Channel 4 documentary series, or reality series depending on how you look at it, called 24 Hours in A&E. The programme uses fixed cameras around one of the busiest and most well respected accident and emergency departments in the UK at London's King's College Hospital, recording patients as they arrive, go through their emergency treatment, staff as they work their shifts and interviewing them all after the day is over. It's a fantastically insightful and incredibly touching series that not only teaches you what our Hospital staff have to deal with but also just how wonderful the human spirit can be, especially faced with pain or death. It's wonderful television that does so much more than entertain.

Code Black looks like the American version of the television show, and in film format, and it looks like they've captured all that's great about the series and captured the drama and tension needed for the shorter cinema running time. The trailer looks fantastic, and it's all real.

Here's the official blurb for the film Code Black from the official site:

In his vivid and thought-provoking filmmaking debut, physician Ryan McGarry gives us unprecedented access to America's busiest Emergency Department. Amidst real life-and-death situations, McGarry follows a dedicated team of charismatic, young doctors-in-training as they wrestle openly with both their ideals and with the realities of saving lives in a complex and overburdened system. Their training ground and source of inspiration is 'C-Booth', Los Angeles County Hospital's legendary trauma bay, the birthplace of Emergency Medicine, where "more people have died and more people have been saved than in any other square footage in the United States." Code Black offers a tense, doctor's-eye view, right into the heart of the healthcare debate - bringing us face to face with America's only 24/7 safety net.

It sounds powerful enough but just watch the trailer and you'll see just how strong it's going to be. Just like 24 Hours in A&E the trailer promises to be as insightful as it does heartfelt, but it also looks like it's going to delve into the politics of the healthcare system from the eyes of the patients and the health professionals.

Here's the trailer which comes through TrailerAddict: