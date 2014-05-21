I was looking forward to Lucy, another action and science fiction film blend written and directed by Luc Besson, and starring Scarlett Johansson, sounded like a lot of fun and some of the early shots from the film looked like a lot of fun. Now I've seen the latest trailer I'm rather disappointed, I feel I've seen far too much and probably know the story of the main character.

I do hate trailers like this for they do appear just to replay all the best bits from the film and potentially spoiling it all. Of course it could be that there's plenty more still left in the film and that the ending hasn't been spoiled at all, but it could be, and with the feeling that it has I'm not sure I'd risk going to the cinema to see it. Would you?

Chances are that I will go to see Lucy, I mean it's Luc Besson after all, it's going to be great fun if nothing else, and hopefully the trailer hasn't given away all that Lucy has to offer, just most of it.

Here is the trailer through TrailerAddict, just in case you want to give it a go. If you do, then stick around afterwards and tell us all what you think the conclusion of the film will be for Lucy.

Well, what did you think? I won't say what I think here, I'll wait until the comments and see if anyone else pops up with their thoughts first.