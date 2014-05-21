« Monsters: Dark Continent trailer, Monsters sequel | Filmstalker | Code Black trailer shows powerful documentary »

Promotion


New Lucy trailer reveals everything?

Lucy.jpgI was looking forward to Lucy, another action and science fiction film blend written and directed by Luc Besson, and starring Scarlett Johansson, sounded like a lot of fun and some of the early shots from the film looked like a lot of fun. Now I've seen the latest trailer I'm rather disappointed, I feel I've seen far too much and probably know the story of the main character.

I do hate trailers like this for they do appear just to replay all the best bits from the film and potentially spoiling it all. Of course it could be that there's plenty more still left in the film and that the ending hasn't been spoiled at all, but it could be, and with the feeling that it has I'm not sure I'd risk going to the cinema to see it. Would you?

Chances are that I will go to see Lucy, I mean it's Luc Besson after all, it's going to be great fun if nothing else, and hopefully the trailer hasn't given away all that Lucy has to offer, just most of it.

Here is the trailer through TrailerAddict, just in case you want to give it a go. If you do, then stick around afterwards and tell us all what you think the conclusion of the film will be for Lucy.

Well, what did you think? I won't say what I think here, I'll wait until the comments and see if anyone else pops up with their thoughts first.


More


Related articles: : :

Written by Richard Brunton on May 21, 2014 |

Promotion


Promotion


Add a comment

(If you haven't left a comment on Filmstalker before, you may need to be approved before your comment will appear. Until then, it won't appear on the entry. Thanks for waiting.)

Tagline

Search

Site Navigation

Review Quotes


Latest Stories

Partner

Watch Movies Online

Vidahost image

Latest Reviews

Promotion

Filmstalker Poll

Promotion

Subscribe with...

AddThis Feed Button

Site Feeds

Subscribe to Filmstalker:

Filmstalker's FeedAll articles

Filmstalker's Reviews FeedReviews only

Filmstalker's Reviews FeedAudiocasts only

Subscribe to the Filmstalker Audiocast on iTunesAudiocasts on iTunes

Feed by email:

Contact

TwitterFacebookSkypeLinkedInIMDB

Help Out

Site Information

Creative Commons License
© www.filmstalker.co.uk

Give credit to your sources. Quote and credit, don't steal


Movable Type 3.34