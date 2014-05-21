I am a fan of the [REC] series, especially what the second film managed to do to the plot line of the first delivering such a clever turn to events and giving a unique way forward for the franchise. The third film leapt back in time to the instigating event, while this fourth film is leaping forward once again to tell the closing events of the franchise.



While the reviews of the third film weren't hugely glowing and the storyline didn't excite, this fourth and final film has a lot of promise and looks like it could once again push new life into story, just as the second film did.

[REC] 4: Apocalypse is set to follow of the television reporter we met in the first film. She entered the block of flats with the initial team of firemen who all died along with all of the other people in the block. She was the sole survivor and she's now quarantined herself, isolated and the focus of intense scrutiny.



Here's the plot from TrailerAddict:





Angela Vidal, the young television reporter who entered the building with the fireman, manages to make it out alive. But what the soldiers don't know is that she carries the seed of the strange infection. She is to be taken to a provisional quarantine facility, a high-security installation where she will have to stay in isolation for several days. An old oil tanker, miles off shore and surrounded by water on all sides, has been especially equipped for the quarantine.